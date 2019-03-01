Dr. Crandall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Crandall, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Crandall, MD
Dr. Mark Crandall, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Owings Mills, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.
Dr. Crandall works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Crandall's Office Locations
-
1
Cornelia Israel Lcpc LLC20 Pleasant Ridge Dr Ste H, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 356-2884Monday3:00pm - 9:00pmTuesday3:00pm - 9:00pmWednesday3:00pm - 9:00pmThursday3:00pm - 9:00pmSunday10:00am - 9:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crandall?
Excellent doctor. He is responsive and caring and will go the extra mile to help.
About Dr. Mark Crandall, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1841333531
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crandall accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crandall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crandall works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Crandall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crandall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crandall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crandall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.