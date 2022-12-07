Overview of Dr. Mark Cullen, MD

Dr. Mark Cullen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They graduated from Temple University - Philadelphia PA and is affiliated with Frisbie Memorial Hospital and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.



Dr. Cullen works at Seacoast Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Portsmouth, NH with other offices in The Dalles, OR, Hood River, OR and Duluth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.