Dr. Mark Cullen, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Cullen, MD

Dr. Mark Cullen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They graduated from Temple University - Philadelphia PA and is affiliated with Frisbie Memorial Hospital and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.

Dr. Cullen works at Seacoast Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Portsmouth, NH with other offices in The Dalles, OR, Hood River, OR and Duluth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cullen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Seacoast Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    67 Corporate Dr Fl 2, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 742-2007
  2. 2
    The Dalles office
    551 Lone Pine Blvd Ste 302, The Dalles, OR 97058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 506-6500
  3. 3
    Hood River Office
    33 Nichols Pkwy Ste 200, Hood River, OR 97031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 506-6500
  4. 4
    Georgia Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Surgery
    6340 Sugarloaf Pkwy Ste 375, Duluth, GA 30097 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 555-1212

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Frisbie Memorial Hospital
  • Wentworth-Douglass Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Knee Sprain
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Moda Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 07, 2022
    My son recently broke his ankle and was treated by Dr. Cullen. Dr. Cullen was fantastic at communicating with my 13-year-old in a way that would deliver some really disappointing news in the best possible light. He is very clear with his treatment plans, kind, empathetic, and personable. The office on Pease also runs like a well-oiled machine and you aren't stuck there wasting your day away. After our second visit, my son got in the car and said, "He is a really great Doctor!" There you have it - my son and I highly recommend Dr. Cullen!
    Elizabeth — Dec 07, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Cullen, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497722219
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cincinnati Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center Fellow
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Cincinnati Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Temple University - Philadelphia PA
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Bucknell University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Cullen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cullen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cullen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cullen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cullen has seen patients for Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cullen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Cullen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cullen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cullen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cullen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

