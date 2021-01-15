Overview

Dr. Mark Davenport, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Davenport works at St. Jude Heritage Fullerton in Fullerton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.