Overview

Dr. Mark Davis-Lorton, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Tarrytown, NY. They specialize in Allergy, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Davis-Lorton works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Tarrytown in Tarrytown, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.