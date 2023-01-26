Dr. Mark Davis-Lorton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis-Lorton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Davis-Lorton, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Davis-Lorton, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Tarrytown, NY. They specialize in Allergy, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Davis-Lorton works at
Locations
-
1
ENT and Allergy Associates - Tarrytown200 White Plains Rd Ste 2, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Directions (914) 631-3053
-
2
ENT and Allergy Associates - Garden City990 Stewart Ave Ste 610, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 222-1881
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis-Lorton?
Great doctor!
About Dr. Mark Davis-Lorton, MD
- Allergy
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1396727665
Education & Certifications
- New York University School Of Medicine Program
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis-Lorton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis-Lorton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis-Lorton works at
130 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis-Lorton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis-Lorton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis-Lorton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis-Lorton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.