Overview of Dr. Mark Drake, DO

Dr. Mark Drake, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South.



Dr. Drake works at Saint Anthony's Surgical in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.