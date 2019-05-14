Dr. Mark Faries, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faries is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Faries, MD
Dr. Mark Faries, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
The Angeles Clinic and Research Institute11818 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 231-2105
Santa Monica2200 Santa Monica Blvd # 60, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 582-7438
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- WellPoint
About Dr. Mark Faries, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- St Johns Hospital Health Center
- Hospital Of University Of Pennsylvania
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Haverford College
- General Surgery
Dr. Faries accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faries has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faries works at
Dr. Faries has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faries on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Faries. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faries.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faries, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faries appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.