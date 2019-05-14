See All General Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Mark Faries, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mark Faries, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Faries works at The Angeles Clinic & Research Institute, Los Angeles, CA in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    The Angeles Clinic and Research Institute
    11818 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 231-2105
  2. 2
    Santa Monica
    2200 Santa Monica Blvd # 60, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 582-7438

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Malignancies
Skin Grafts
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Grafts
Breast Cancer

Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 14, 2019
    Best!
    — May 14, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Faries, MD
    About Dr. Mark Faries, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659428969
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Johns Hospital Health Center
    Internship
    • Hospital Of University Of Pennsylvania
    Medical Education
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    Undergraduate School
    • Haverford College
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Faries, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faries is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Faries has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Faries has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faries on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Faries. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faries.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faries, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faries appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

