See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Mark Galperin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mark Galperin, MD

Pain Management
3.1 (30)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Galperin, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Petersburg Pavlov State Medical University - M.D..

Dr. Galperin works at Mark Galperin, MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Management Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Allyson Shrikhande, MD
Dr. Allyson Shrikhande, MD
4.4 (71)
View Profile
Dr. Dev Sinha, MD
Dr. Dev Sinha, MD
4.9 (137)
View Profile
Dr. Billy Ford, MD
Dr. Billy Ford, MD
5.0 (17)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Gorodokin Gary I MD Office
    2829 Ocean Pkwy Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 743-0900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Intradiscal Electrothermic Therapy (IDET) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Galperin?

    Aug 20, 2020
    The staff and the office was amazing. Went to the doctor with a terrible pain after just one visit I felt like a new person.Dr Galperin really understands the chronic pain I experience and he treats it appropriately and effectively. He takes his time to answer any questions I have.
    Lena Reyzelman — Aug 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Galperin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Galperin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Galperin to family and friends

    Dr. Galperin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Galperin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Galperin, MD.

    About Dr. Mark Galperin, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760424543
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Anesthesiology - Nassau University Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Saint Petersburg Pavlov State Medical University - M.D.
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Galperin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galperin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Galperin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Galperin works at Mark Galperin, MD in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Galperin’s profile.

    Dr. Galperin has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galperin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Galperin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galperin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galperin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galperin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Galperin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.