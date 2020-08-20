Dr. Mark Galperin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galperin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Galperin, MD
Dr. Mark Galperin, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Petersburg Pavlov State Medical University - M.D..
Gorodokin Gary I MD Office2829 Ocean Pkwy Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 743-0900
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The staff and the office was amazing. Went to the doctor with a terrible pain after just one visit I felt like a new person.Dr Galperin really understands the chronic pain I experience and he treats it appropriately and effectively. He takes his time to answer any questions I have.
About Dr. Mark Galperin, MD
- Anesthesiology - Nassau University Medical Center
- Saint Petersburg Pavlov State Medical University - M.D.
Dr. Galperin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galperin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galperin has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galperin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Galperin speaks Russian and Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Galperin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galperin.
