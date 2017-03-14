See All Ophthalmologists in Coronado, CA
Dr. Mark Garbutt, MD

Ophthalmology
3.6 (15)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Garbutt, MD

Dr. Mark Garbutt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Coronado, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Sharp Coronado Hospital.

Dr. Garbutt works at New Image Cosmetic Surgery in Coronado, CA with other offices in Oceanside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Garbutt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New Image Cosmetic Surgery
    230 Prospect Pl Ste 350, Coronado, CA 92118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    2103 S El Camino Real Ste 201, Oceanside, CA 92054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sharp Coronado Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound

Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Garbutt, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306809371
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California-Los Angeles
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ca
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Garbutt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garbutt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garbutt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garbutt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Garbutt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garbutt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garbutt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garbutt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

