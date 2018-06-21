Overview

Dr. Mark Garcia, DO is a Dermatologist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Garcia works at Mark D Garcia DO PA in New Braunfels, TX with other offices in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Itchy Skin and Folliculitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.