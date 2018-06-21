Dr. Mark Garcia, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Garcia, DO
Overview
Dr. Mark Garcia, DO is a Dermatologist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Garcia works at
Locations
Mark D Garcia DO PA2660 E Common St Ste 104, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 626-7902
Medrite LLC7307 S Yale Ave Ste 101, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 891-2303Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've had several areas removed via punch biopsy in the past from another dermatologist. They always seem to leave an unsightly scar. Dr. Garcia, however, has now done two procedures on me and both have healed beautifully. No scarring at all. He also does a fantastic job on Botox. Highly recommend him. Very professional, friendly staff.
About Dr. Mark Garcia, DO
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1447278262
Education & Certifications
- Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia works at
Dr. Garcia has seen patients for Warts, Itchy Skin and Folliculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
