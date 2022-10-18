Dr. Mark Gotfryd, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gotfryd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Gotfryd, DPM
Overview of Dr. Mark Gotfryd, DPM
Dr. Mark Gotfryd, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gotfryd's Office Locations
- 1 1703 Center Point Pkwy, Birmingham, AL 35215 Directions (205) 853-7878
- 2 3081 Lorna Rd Ste 111, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216 Directions (205) 823-9933
-
3
Simons Jr, Marvin L, MD2010 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 877-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gotfryd?
Gotta be honest after I saw a few reviews I almost canceled, but went in. The Center point office needed a make over. The receptionist was friendly and got me signed up quickly. Dr. Gotfryd was actually friendly checked out my feet. He explained to me his diagnosis. I am dehydrated and my AC one is too high. I was the first one there and did not feel rushed. I had never to a podiatrist in my 70 years but found my experience good.
About Dr. Mark Gotfryd, DPM
- Podiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1780795781
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gotfryd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gotfryd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gotfryd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gotfryd has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gotfryd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gotfryd. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gotfryd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gotfryd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gotfryd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.