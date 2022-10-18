See All Podiatrists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Mark Gotfryd, DPM

Podiatry
2.9 (19)
Map Pin Small Birmingham, AL
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Gotfryd, DPM

Dr. Mark Gotfryd, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gotfryd's Office Locations

    1703 Center Point Pkwy, Birmingham, AL 35215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 853-7878
    3081 Lorna Rd Ste 111, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 823-9933
    Simons Jr, Marvin L, MD
    2010 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 877-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grandview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Oct 18, 2022
    Gotta be honest after I saw a few reviews I almost canceled, but went in. The Center point office needed a make over. The receptionist was friendly and got me signed up quickly. Dr. Gotfryd was actually friendly checked out my feet. He explained to me his diagnosis. I am dehydrated and my AC one is too high. I was the first one there and did not feel rushed. I had never to a podiatrist in my 70 years but found my experience good.
    Phillip — Oct 18, 2022
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Gotfryd, DPM.

    About Dr. Mark Gotfryd, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780795781
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Dr. Mark Gotfryd, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gotfryd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gotfryd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gotfryd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gotfryd has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gotfryd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gotfryd. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gotfryd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gotfryd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gotfryd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

