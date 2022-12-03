Dr. Mark Haas, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Haas, DPM
Overview of Dr. Mark Haas, DPM
Dr. Mark Haas, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine.
Dr. Haas works at
Dr. Haas' Office Locations
-
1
Albuquerque Associated Podiatrists8080 Academy Rd NE Ste C, Albuquerque, NM 87111 Directions (505) 247-4164
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haas?
I have had two separate issues with my feet that were treated by Dr. Mark Haas. He always seems to choose the most effective, least invasive, simplest and most straightforward avenues for treatment. In short, he fixed both problems. Completely. And I didn't think it was possible. He did a great job on my feet and I really am happy and appreciative. I can walk again with no pain at all. Thank you, thank you, thank you. Friendly staff, nice place. Five stars.
About Dr. Mark Haas, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1790782837
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haas works at
Dr. Haas has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haas speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Haas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.