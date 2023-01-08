Dr. Mark Heimmel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heimmel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Heimmel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Heimmel, MD
Dr. Mark Heimmel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Windsor, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson UMDNJ and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Heimmel works at
Dr. Heimmel's Office Locations
-
1
Eye Care Specialists300B Princeton Hightstown Rd Ste 207, East Windsor, NJ 08520 Directions (609) 756-3900Monday9:00am - 3:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
Freehold Ophthalmology202 Jack Martin Blvd # C4, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 458-5700
-
3
Freehold Ophthalmology, LLC20 Hospital Dr Ste 8, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 341-9696
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- QualCare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heimmel?
I got a bad eye infection. Dr. Heimmel got me in right away as an emergency. He knew what it was right away and started me on antibiotics. 2 days later I'm good as new. Thank you!
About Dr. Mark Heimmel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942427125
Education & Certifications
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson UMDNJ
- Rutgers University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heimmel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heimmel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heimmel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heimmel works at
Dr. Heimmel has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Blepharitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heimmel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Heimmel speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Heimmel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heimmel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heimmel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heimmel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.