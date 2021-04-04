Dr. Henigan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mark Henigan, MD
Dr. Mark Henigan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Mark H Henigan DO930 Alhambra Blvd Ste 280, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (209) 544-8363
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
I am a long-time patient who only wishes to convey that this is the most enthusiastic, energetic, positive, upbeat doctor who thirst for knowledge in order to better serve his patients is surpassed only by the number of selfless hours worked on any given week! Matter of fact...I CANNOT REMEMBER the last time he took a vacation. Love, love, love his loyalty working for the betterment of all living kind.
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Henigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Henigan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henigan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.