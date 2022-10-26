Dr. Mark James, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark James, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark James, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine|University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Locations
-
1
Mark E James MD Inc175 Langley Dr Ste E2, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
George R. DR James is the perfect doctor for me. You can count on him when difficut bi-polar situtions happen. His personatily makes you very comfortable. Thank you DR> James
About Dr. Mark James, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1609870179
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Psychoanalytic Institute
- Emory University School of Medicine
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine|University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. James accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.
