Overview

Dr. Mark James, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine|University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. James works at Mark E James MD Inc in Lawrenceville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.