Dr. Mark Joy, MD

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Mark Joy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Joy works at Oak Street Health Bushwick in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Detroit, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Bushwick
    318 Knickerbocker Ave Apt 2K, Brooklyn, NY 11237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 572-6414
  2. 2
    Oak Street Health Rosedale Park
    18610 Fenkell St, Detroit, MI 48223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 572-6414

About Dr. Mark Joy, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1922062504
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • UPMC Mercy
Internship
  • UPMC Mercy
Medical Education
  • West Virginia University School Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mark Joy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Joy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Joy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

