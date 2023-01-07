Dr. Mark Kallgren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kallgren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Kallgren, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Kallgren, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Valley Pain Consultants - Chandler2095 W Pecos Rd # A8, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 467-2273Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Valley Pain Consultants - Gilbert3483 S Mercy Rd Ste 102, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 467-2273Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Valley Pain Consultants - Chandler2095 W Pecos Rd # A8, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 467-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oregon Dental Service
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kallgren went above and beyond to explain the arthritis in my neck which I recently broke. He never tries to rush you out as fast as possible. I had all my questions answered pleasantly!
About Dr. Mark Kallgren, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700841541
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Ctr|University of Texas Health Sciences Center
- University Hospital S Tx Med Center
- Tucson Med Ctr THMEP
- University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kallgren accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kallgren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kallgren speaks Spanish.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Kallgren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kallgren.
