Dr. Mark Kilgus, MD
Dr. Mark Kilgus, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Columbia.
Marshall I. Pickens Adolescent Unit701 Grove Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-8981
University Medical Group Department of Psychiatry10 Patewood Dr Ste 130, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 522-5550
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1093771107
- William S Hall Psyc Inst
- University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Columbia
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Kilgus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kilgus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kilgus works at
Dr. Kilgus has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kilgus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kilgus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kilgus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.