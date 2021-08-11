Dr. Mark Kunkel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kunkel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Kunkel, DPM
Overview of Dr. Mark Kunkel, DPM
Dr. Mark Kunkel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Birmingham, AL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kunkel's Office Locations
- 1 500 22nd St S Ste 3500, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 975-2663
-
2
Cooper Green Mercy Hospital1515 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 930-3257
Hospital Affiliations
- UAB Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kunkel?
Have not found another Dr. In all of UAB Orthopedics as good, patient and caring as Dr. Kunkel. He is very much missed.
About Dr. Mark Kunkel, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1811925951
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kunkel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kunkel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kunkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kunkel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kunkel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kunkel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kunkel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.