Dr. Mark Lovaas, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (22)
Map Pin Small Minneapolis, MN
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Lovaas, MD

Dr. Mark Lovaas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Mayo Clinic and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Lovaas works at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital Outpatient Surgery Center in Minneapolis, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lovaas' Office Locations

    Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital Outpatient Surgery Center
    3900 Park Nicollet Blvd, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 993-3504
    Park Nicollet Health Services 5400 Building
    5400 Excelsior Blvd, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 993-3504

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reconstruction
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reconstruction
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 12, 2018
    I had breast cancer. The reconstruction took 3 steps and my final result is better than I looked before. He listened and worked with me. He's a true artist kind and compassionate. Fantastic
    Carol in minnetonka, MN — Oct 12, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Lovaas, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1720062946
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Lovaas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lovaas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lovaas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lovaas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lovaas works at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital Outpatient Surgery Center in Minneapolis, MN. View the full address on Dr. Lovaas’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lovaas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lovaas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lovaas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lovaas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

