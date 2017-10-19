Dr. Mark McDermott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDermott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark McDermott, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark McDermott, MD
Dr. Mark McDermott, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Warren, MI. They completed their fellowship with Med Coll Wisc Eye Inst

Dr. McDermott's Office Locations
Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital Eye Institute30117 Schoenherr Rd Ste 400, Warren, MI 48088 Directions (586) 738-9470
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital
- Harper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McDermott?
Dr McDermott is an excellent surgeon. He is also kind and caring. He explains everything so you understand what your problem is and how it can be fixed. I had an excellent outcome.
About Dr. Mark McDermott, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1326085820
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Wisc Eye Inst
- University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDermott has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDermott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDermott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McDermott has seen patients for Herpetic Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDermott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. McDermott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDermott.
