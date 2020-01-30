Dr. Mark Melson, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Melson, DDS
Overview
Dr. Mark Melson, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Springfield, MO.
Locations
Spring View Dental Care4955 S National Ave Unit A, Springfield, MO 65810 Directions (417) 717-0264Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My visit was for a regularly scheduled cleaning and check-up. Everything seemed fine and scheduled another visit.
About Dr. Mark Melson, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Spanish
- Male
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melson accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melson speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Melson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melson.
