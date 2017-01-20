Dr. Mark Millar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Millar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Millar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Millar, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Allergy & Asthma Care of Western Michigan PC1179 East Paris Ave SE Ste 150, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 957-1912
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Best allergy care in Grand rapids. Fabulous caring staff, top notch service
- Allergy & Immunology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1962627802
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern University Medical School
Dr. Millar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Millar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Millar has seen patients for Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Millar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Millar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Millar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Millar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.