Dr. Mark Millar, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Millar works at Allergy & Asthma Care of Western Michigan PC in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.