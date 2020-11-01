Overview of Dr. Mark Mishack, MD

Dr. Mark Mishack, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Ascension River District Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Mishack works at St. Clair Specialty Physicians, PC in Detroit, MI with other offices in Clinton Township, MI, Utica, MI and Warren, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.