Dr. Mark Mishack, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Mishack, MD
Dr. Mark Mishack, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Ascension River District Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Dr. Mishack's Office Locations
Detroit Office22201 Moross Rd Ste 150, Detroit, MI 48236 Directions (313) 886-8787
Kidney & Hypertension Center, P.C.15945 19 Mile Rd Ste 206, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 333-5455
St. Clair Internists45640 Schoenherr Rd, Utica, MI 48315 Directions (586) 566-3093
Warren Office11900 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 205, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 573-7100Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Ascension River District Hospital
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Fabulous doctor in his expertise. He explains tests visually to you. Kind, precise, friendly and sensitive doctor. Takes his time with your appointment. Just a wonderful human being.
About Dr. Mark Mishack, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Arabic
- 1831191485
Education & Certifications
- St John Hospital and Medical Center
- St John Hospital And Med Center
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mishack has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mishack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mishack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mishack has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mishack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mishack speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mishack. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mishack.
