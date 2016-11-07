Dr. Mark Paciotti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paciotti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Paciotti, MD
Dr. Mark Paciotti, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Kitsap Cardiology Consultants2709 Hemlock St Ste 200, Bremerton, WA 98310 Directions
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
I am quite surprised at the others' low marks. Dr. Paciotti explains things well, decides on medication interactively, based on my inputs, is competent-- noticed A-fib that previous doctors had not mentioned-- and has been giving me good care.
About Dr. Mark Paciotti, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1942232178
Education & Certifications
- U Ky Med Ctr
- U Ky Med Ctr
- U Ky Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
