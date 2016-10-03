See All Pediatricians in Lake Mary, FL
Dr. Mark Roque, MD

Pediatrics
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Roque, MD

Dr. Mark Roque, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs and Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Roque works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatrics At Lake Mary in Lake Mary, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roque's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatrics At Lake Mary
    410 Waymont Ct, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Ratings & Reviews
2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Mark Roque, MD

  • Pediatrics
  • 26 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1164427043
Education & Certifications

  • Med Univ Sc Coll Of Med, Pediatrics
  • 1997
  • Eastern Virginia Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mark Roque, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Roque has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Roque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Roque works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatrics At Lake Mary in Lake Mary, FL. View the full address on Dr. Roque’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Roque. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roque.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roque, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roque appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

