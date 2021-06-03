See All Phlebologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Mark Rosenberg, MD

Phlebology
4.7 (77)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mark Rosenberg, MD is a Phlebologist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Phlebology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Rosenberg works at Shan Lezark / Advanced Medical Therapeutics in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Shan Lezark / Advanced Medical Therapeutics
    6100 Glades Rd Ste 304, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 778-8187
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Anemia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Anemia

Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chelation Therapy Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Food Sensitivity Testing Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Gluten Sensitivity Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Healthy Aging Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Pellet Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
IV Therapy Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Nutritional Supplementation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (70)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenberg?

    Jun 03, 2021
    Dr Rosenberg has done nothing short of change the course of my life towards good health and recovery from an array of metabolic and lifestyle pathologies. He’s on the exiting edge of research and practices that have improved my life dramatically. I couldn’t be in better hands.
    Perry — Jun 03, 2021
    About Dr. Mark Rosenberg, MD

    • Phlebology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1720057573
    Education & Certifications

    • Brooke Army Med Center
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenberg works at Shan Lezark / Advanced Medical Therapeutics in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rosenberg’s profile.

    77 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

