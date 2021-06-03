Dr. Mark Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Rosenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Rosenberg, MD is a Phlebologist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Phlebology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Locations
-
1
Shan Lezark / Advanced Medical Therapeutics6100 Glades Rd Ste 304, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Directions (561) 778-8187Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenberg?
Dr Rosenberg has done nothing short of change the course of my life towards good health and recovery from an array of metabolic and lifestyle pathologies. He’s on the exiting edge of research and practices that have improved my life dramatically. I couldn’t be in better hands.
About Dr. Mark Rosenberg, MD
- Phlebology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720057573
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Med Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenberg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rosenberg using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Dr. Rosenberg speaks Spanish.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.