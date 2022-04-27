Dr. Mark Rosse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Rosse, MD
Dr. Mark Rosse, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.
Medpsych Health Services LLC6237 Executive Blvd, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (240) 464-8000
Dr. Mark Rosse is a true professional who provided meaningful, life altering, help during a period of extreme suffering. His friendly personal touch secured the trust and comfort I needed in the beginning, and, after two years, I continue to value our monthly interaction.
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Dr. Rosse has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosse accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosse. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.