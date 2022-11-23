Overview

Dr. Mark Rubin, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Rubin works at Arizona Center For Pain Relief in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.