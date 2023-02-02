Overview of Dr. Mark Ryan, DO

Dr. Mark Ryan, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Ryan works at Henry Ford Macomb Health Center - Fraser in Clinton Township, MI with other offices in Warren, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.