Dr. Mark Schinsky, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (38)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mark Schinsky, MD

Dr. Mark Schinsky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint John, IN. They graduated from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York, New York and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville and Rush Copley Medical Center.

Dr. Schinsky works at American Hip Institute & Orthopedic Specialists in Saint John, IN with other offices in Des Plaines, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schinsky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The American Hip Institute & Orthopedic Specialists
    9615 Keilman St, Saint John, IN 46373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 872-4477
  2. 2
    The American Hip Institute & Orthopedic Specialists
    999 E Touhy Ave Ste 450, Des Plaines, IL 60018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 872-4477
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
  • Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville
  • Rush Copley Medical Center

Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 22, 2022
    Dr Schinsky continues to provide excellent care after my successful hip resurfacing 13 years ago.
    Robert Tomala — Dec 22, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Schinsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639125842
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    Fellowship
    • Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois
    Residency
    • Barnes Jewish Hospital, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri
    Internship
    • Barnes Jewish Hospital, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York, New York
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Schinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schinsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schinsky has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schinsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Schinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schinsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

