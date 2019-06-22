See All Plastic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Mark Schusterman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (35)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mark Schusterman, MD

Dr. Mark Schusterman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of Pittsburgh|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus

Dr. Schusterman works at Mark A. Schusterman, MD, FACS in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schusterman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mark A. Schusterman, MD, FACS
    3355 W Alabama St Ste 450, Houston, TX 77098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 903-2901
  2. 2
    Mark A. Schusterman, MD, FACS
    1200 Binz St Ste 1200, Houston, TX 77004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 307-2100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Localized Fat Deposits
Benign Tumor
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Localized Fat Deposits
Benign Tumor

Treatment frequency



Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 22, 2019
    One word describes Dr. Mark...Impeccable ???? I am so glad I choose you as my Dr. ??
    Judith Reyes in Houston, TX — Jun 22, 2019
    About Dr. Mark Schusterman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508800673
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Pittsburgh|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus
    Internship
    • University Miami|University of Miami Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Schusterman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schusterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schusterman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schusterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schusterman works at Mark A. Schusterman, MD, FACS in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Schusterman’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Schusterman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schusterman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schusterman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schusterman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

