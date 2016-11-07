Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Schwartz, DO
Overview of Dr. Mark Schwartz, DO
Dr. Mark Schwartz, DO is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences.
Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations
Warren Clinic Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery6600 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 488-6688
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- OSMA Health
- Preferred Community Choice
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My 12 year old son was hit by a car and ended up having an open (compound) fracture of his tibia & fibula. Within six hours of being at St. Francis, my son had his first of at least two-three surgeries by Dr. Schwartz. I was SO impressed by not only by how perfectly he performed the surgery, but also his bedside manner when it came to children. I could tell Dr. Schwartz really cared about fixing my son's leg. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Mark Schwartz, DO
- Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1033422332
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Childrens Hospital Medical Center
- Oklahoma State University-Center for Health Services
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Humerus Fracture and Broken Arm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.