Dr. Mark Schwartz, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.7 (21)
Map Pin Small New Hyde Park, NY
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Schwartz, MD

Dr. Mark Schwartz, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida, Gainesville and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Schwartz works at North Shore Vein Center in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Cigna-HealthSpring as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations

    The North Shore Vein Center
    1 Hollow Ln Ste 210, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 869-8346
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Carotid Artery Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Atherosclerosis
Carotid Artery Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 07, 2022
    Dr. Schwartz is so kind& so comforting . So glad I went to his office. Really puts you at ease. Can not say enough about his wisdom& the kindness of his caring Staff! I would Recommend him to anyone that needed a great Vein specialist with a great Bedside manner. Thank you Dr.Schwartz! Your the Best
    Cathy Rizzo — Jul 07, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Schwartz, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1881668192
    Education & Certifications

    • The Mount Sinai Medical Center
    • New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center
    • University of Florida, Gainesville
    • Harvard University
    • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz works at North Shore Vein Center in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Schwartz’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

