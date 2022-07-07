Dr. Mark Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Schwartz, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Schwartz, MD
Dr. Mark Schwartz, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida, Gainesville and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations
-
1
The North Shore Vein Center1 Hollow Ln Ste 210, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 869-8346Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schwartz is so kind& so comforting . So glad I went to his office. Really puts you at ease. Can not say enough about his wisdom& the kindness of his caring Staff! I would Recommend him to anyone that needed a great Vein specialist with a great Bedside manner. Thank you Dr.Schwartz! Your the Best
About Dr. Mark Schwartz, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1881668192
Education & Certifications
- The Mount Sinai Medical Center
- New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center
- University of Florida, Gainesville
- Harvard University
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
