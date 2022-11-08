Dr. Mark Senft, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Senft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Senft, DPM
Overview of Dr. Mark Senft, DPM
Dr. Mark Senft, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Kailua Kona, HI. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kona Community Hospital.
Dr. Senft's Office Locations
North Kona Urgent Care Cntr73-5618 Maiau St Ste B106, Kailua Kona, HI 96740 Directions (808) 300-8606
Hospital Affiliations
- Kona Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great office, great doctor. I just can't say enough good things about what he knows. Solved my problem in one visit.
About Dr. Mark Senft, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1447350087
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Senft has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Senft accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Senft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Senft speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Senft. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Senft.
