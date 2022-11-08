See All Podiatric Surgeons in Kailua Kona, HI
Dr. Mark Senft, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.3 (11)
Map Pin Small Kailua Kona, HI
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mark Senft, DPM

Dr. Mark Senft, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Kailua Kona, HI. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kona Community Hospital.

Dr. Senft works at North Kona Urgent Care Cntr in Kailua Kona, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Senft's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Kona Urgent Care Cntr
    73-5618 Maiau St Ste B106, Kailua Kona, HI 96740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 300-8606

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kona Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion Surgery
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Bunion Surgery
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur

Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 08, 2022
    Great office, great doctor. I just can't say enough good things about what he knows. Solved my problem in one visit.
    GH — Nov 08, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Mark Senft, DPM
    About Dr. Mark Senft, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447350087
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Senft, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Senft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Senft has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Senft accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Senft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Senft works at North Kona Urgent Care Cntr in Kailua Kona, HI. View the full address on Dr. Senft’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Senft. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Senft.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Senft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Senft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.