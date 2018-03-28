Overview of Dr. Mark Shima, MD

Dr. Mark Shima, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital, Northeast Regional Medical Center and Putnam County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Shima works at Methodist Physicians RiverCity CardioVascular - Barlite in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.