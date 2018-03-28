Dr. Mark Shima, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shima is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Shima, MD
Dr. Mark Shima, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital, Northeast Regional Medical Center and Putnam County Memorial Hospital.
Methodist Physicians RiverCity CardioVascular - Barlite7390 Barlite Blvd Ste 105, San Antonio, TX 78224 Directions (210) 942-5715
Methodist Physicians RiverCity CardioVascular - City Base7003 S New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX 78223 Directions (210) 699-4720
- Methodist Hospital
- Northeast Regional Medical Center
- Putnam County Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Shima is currently practicing in Kirksville, MO. He is awesome. He explains things in terms I am able to understand. He treats.me and my heart needs as if I were his only patient. He saved my life by closely monitoring my symptoms, and acting quickly to treat a possible end game condition. I highly recommend him !
About Dr. Mark Shima, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- Loyola U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Shima has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shima accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shima has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shima has seen patients for Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shima on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shima. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shima.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shima, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shima appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.