Dr. Mark Steckel, MD
Dr. Mark Steckel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Steckel's Office Locations
Michael J Brennan MD LLC140 Sherman St Ste 3C, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 256-1320
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
I have been trusting Dr. Steckel with my vision for over 10 years, I've never had a bad experience with him or his staff..would highly recommend!!
About Dr. Mark Steckel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- E Harkness Eye Institute Colum P
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital|Mt Sinai Med Center
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
