Dr. Mark Steckel, MD

Ophthalmology
3.4 (29)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Steckel, MD

Dr. Mark Steckel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Dr. Steckel works at Pediatric and Adult Ophthalmology in Fairfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Steckel's Office Locations

    Michael J Brennan MD LLC
    140 Sherman St Ste 3C, Fairfield, CT 06824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 256-1320

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bridgeport Hospital
  • St. Vincent's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Scotoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scotoma
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Steckel, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124198742
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • E Harkness Eye Institute Colum P
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital|Mt Sinai Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Steckel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steckel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Steckel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Steckel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Steckel works at Pediatric and Adult Ophthalmology in Fairfield, CT. View the full address on Dr. Steckel’s profile.

    Dr. Steckel has seen patients for Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steckel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Steckel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steckel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steckel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steckel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

