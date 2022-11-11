Overview of Dr. Mark Steckel, MD

Dr. Mark Steckel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Steckel works at Pediatric and Adult Ophthalmology in Fairfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.