Dr. Stovroff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Stovroff, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Stovroff, MD
Dr. Mark Stovroff, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Stovroff works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Stovroff's Office Locations
-
1
Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 235-8351
-
2
Children's Surgical Associates755 Mount Vernon Hwy NE Ste 460, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 252-7900
-
3
ColoRectal Centers of Atlanta743 Old Norcross Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (404) 252-7900
-
4
Childrens Surgical Associates780 Canton Rd NE Ste 350, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (404) 252-7900
-
5
Childrens Surgical Associates1501 Milstead Rd NE Ste 160, Conyers, GA 30012 Directions (404) 252-7900
-
6
Childrens Surgical Associates7813 Spivey Station Blvd Ste 100, Jonesboro, GA 30236 Directions (404) 252-7900
-
7
Childrens Surgical Associates3231 Highway 34 E, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (404) 252-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stovroff?
Dr. Stovroff performed a Nuss on both of my teen sons the same day. I wholeheartedly recommend him and his team. He always listens to our concerns, and has been straightforward from the beginning. Great bedside manner and truly cares about each patient. After the surgeries he's remained focused on my sons' recovery, even calling us from his vacation. I cannot recommend him and his team highly enough.
About Dr. Mark Stovroff, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750380689
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Hospital
- The Children's Hospital Of Buffalo
- University of Michigan Hospital Health Center
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stovroff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stovroff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stovroff works at
Dr. Stovroff speaks Spanish.
113 patients have reviewed Dr. Stovroff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stovroff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stovroff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stovroff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.