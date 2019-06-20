Dr. Mark Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Taylor, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Taylor, MD is a Dermatologist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Dr. Taylor works at
Locations
-
1
Gateway Aestheetic Institute& Laser Center440 W 200 S Ste 250, Salt Lake City, UT 84101 Directions (801) 595-1600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Taylor?
the procedure makes me feel good and my eyes look so much better!
About Dr. Mark Taylor, MD
- Dermatology
- 49 years of experience
- English, German
- 1528409471
Education & Certifications
- ASDS Cosmetic Dermatology Fellowship Training Center
- U Oreg
- L D S Hospital
- University of Utah
- BYU
- Dermatology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor works at
Dr. Taylor speaks German.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.