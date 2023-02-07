Overview of Dr. Mark Tedder, MD

Dr. Mark Tedder, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Tedder works at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart West in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, Aortic Valve Surgery, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid and and Pulmonary) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.