Dr. Mark Turner, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Turner, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Locations
-
1
First Choice Home Health & Hospice12400 W Overland Rd Ste 100, Boise, ID 83709 Directions (208) 322-4663
-
2
Mary Fran Woods MD2950 E Magic View Dr Ste 182, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 377-8653
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Inquires about me and my family. Really listens. Doesn't rush to reach a diagnosis and treatment plan. Caring.
About Dr. Mark Turner, MD
- Family Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1962443101
Education & Certifications
- ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turner.
