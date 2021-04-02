Dr. Valentine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Valentine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Valentine, MD is a Dermatologist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch Of Med|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.
Dr. Valentine works at
Locations
North Sound Dermatology Everett3327 Colby Ave Ste A, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 258-6767
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Valentine has been my Dermatologist for about 30 years! He is always on top of things and is an expert's expert on all things dermatology! He is always relaxed, listens well, and has literally changed my life and health for the best!
About Dr. Mark Valentine, MD
- Dermatology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1043294473
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch Of Med|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Valentine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Valentine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Valentine works at
Dr. Valentine has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Valentine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valentine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valentine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.