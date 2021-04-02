See All Dermatologists in Everett, WA
Dr. Mark Valentine, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (15)
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Valentine, MD is a Dermatologist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch Of Med|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.

Dr. Valentine works at North Sound Dermatology in Everett, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Sound Dermatology Everett
    3327 Colby Ave Ste A, Everett, WA 98201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 258-6767

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Regional Medical Center Everett

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Intertrigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Narrow Band UVB Light for Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Narrow Band UVB Light for Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 02, 2021
    Dr. Valentine has been my Dermatologist for about 30 years! He is always on top of things and is an expert's expert on all things dermatology! He is always relaxed, listens well, and has literally changed my life and health for the best!
    Kathy — Apr 02, 2021
    About Dr. Mark Valentine, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043294473
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins Univ Sch Of Med|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
