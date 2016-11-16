Dr. Mark Walker, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Walker, DDS
Overview
Dr. Mark Walker, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Durham, NC.
Dr. Walker works at
Locations
-
1
Research Triangle Dental2615 S Miami Blvd, Durham, NC 27703 Directions (919) 874-1133Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had an awesome experience with Dr Walker. He was thorough in his description of what needed to be done and worked in a timely matter to complete the procedure. I did not experience any pain through out the visit. At completion he took the time to explain what he had found and how he corrected the problem. I would definitely recommend him to those looking for a great dentist!
About Dr. Mark Walker, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1750397873
Dr. Walker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Walker using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walker works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
