Dr. Mark Watkins, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Watkins, DO is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences.
They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2100 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 537-5111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
A very caring doctor. We never felt rushed during appointments. He was reassuring to us as parents of a newly diagnosed Type 1. He was incredibly kind to my daughter.
About Dr. Mark Watkins, DO
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CS Mott Childrens Hospital
- The University of Toledo College of Medicine
- University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watkins has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Watkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watkins.
