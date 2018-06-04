Overview

Dr. Mark Wehrum, DO is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Wehrum works at Adventhealth Medical Group High Risk Pregnancy At Orlando in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.