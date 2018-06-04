Dr. Mark Wehrum, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wehrum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Wehrum, DO
Overview
Dr. Mark Wehrum, DO is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Wehrum works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group High Risk Pregnancy at Orlando2415 N Orange Ave Ste 402, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wehrum treated my husband and I with the upmost respect and compassion during the worst time of our life. It was supposed to be a joyful time during our pregnancy, but Dr. Wehrum had the difficult task of delivering the worst news to us. We couldn’t have asked for a more sincere, caring, and compassionate Doctor. We highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Mark Wehrum, DO
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1649299520
Education & Certifications
- San Antonio Unif Ser Hlth Edu, Obstetrics And Gynecology D D Eisenhower Army Med Ctr, Flexible Or Transitional Year
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wehrum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wehrum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wehrum using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wehrum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wehrum works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wehrum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wehrum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wehrum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wehrum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.