Dr. Mark Wohlgemuth, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
3.6 (16)
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Wohlgemuth, MD

Dr. Mark Wohlgemuth, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Wohlgemuth works at MISSION VIEJO EMERGENCY MED in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wohlgemuth's Office Locations

    Mission Hospital
    27700 Medical Center Rd, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 364-2202
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Head and Neck Associates of Orange County An Incorprate
    26726 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 200, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 364-3830

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • Optima Health
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 22, 2020
    Dr. Wohlgemuth made me feel comfortable, he answered my question and gave me guidelines to follow after my sinus surgery. It’s been 15 years since having it done, I just wish that I would’ve had it done earlier.
    Happy Camper — Sep 22, 2020
    About Dr. Mark Wohlgemuth, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245266873
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Institute Of Neurology-Queen Square,London,Uk
    Residency
    • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center|UCLA
    Internship
    • U Calif San Diego|University Calif San Diego
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wohlgemuth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wohlgemuth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wohlgemuth works at MISSION VIEJO EMERGENCY MED in Mission Viejo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wohlgemuth’s profile.

    Dr. Wohlgemuth has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wohlgemuth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wohlgemuth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wohlgemuth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wohlgemuth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wohlgemuth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

