Dr. Wohlgemuth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Wohlgemuth, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Wohlgemuth, MD
Dr. Mark Wohlgemuth, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Wohlgemuth works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wohlgemuth's Office Locations
-
1
Mission Hospital27700 Medical Center Rd, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-2202MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Head and Neck Associates of Orange County An Incorprate26726 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 200, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-3830
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- Optima Health
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wohlgemuth?
Dr. Wohlgemuth made me feel comfortable, he answered my question and gave me guidelines to follow after my sinus surgery. It’s been 15 years since having it done, I just wish that I would’ve had it done earlier.
About Dr. Mark Wohlgemuth, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1245266873
Education & Certifications
- National Institute Of Neurology-Queen Square,London,Uk
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center|UCLA
- U Calif San Diego|University Calif San Diego
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wohlgemuth accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wohlgemuth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wohlgemuth works at
Dr. Wohlgemuth has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wohlgemuth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wohlgemuth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wohlgemuth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wohlgemuth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wohlgemuth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.