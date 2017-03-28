Dr. Mark Henry Zielinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zielinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Henry Zielinski, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Henry Zielinski, MD
Dr. Mark Henry Zielinski, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Zielinski works at
Dr. Zielinski's Office Locations
-
1
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Family Center - O'Donovan5131 Odonovan Dr Ste 300, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 374-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zielinski?
Dr.Z is an Intelligent and caring doctor . The ONLY doctor I have ever wanted to send a "Thank You" card to.
About Dr. Mark Henry Zielinski, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1194875625
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zielinski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zielinski accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zielinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zielinski works at
Dr. Zielinski has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zielinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zielinski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zielinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zielinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zielinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.