Dr. Marla Current, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Fishers and Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.



Dr. Current works at Family Physicians Of Carmel in Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.