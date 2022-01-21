Dr. Marlyn Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marlyn Fernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marlyn Fernandez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Glen Ridge, NJ. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypercalcemia and Thyroiditis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
311 Bay Ave Ste 300, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 (973) 384-1471
Forest Healthcare Associates, 275-277 Forest Ave Ste 200, Paramus, NJ 07652 (201) 986-1881
Hackensack University Medical Group, 452 Old Hook Rd, Emerson, NJ 07630
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She was amazing, informative, kind and full of great information. Took her time and did not feel rushed at all. Answered all of my questions thoroughly!
- Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
- Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
- TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandez has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypercalcemia and Thyroiditis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fernandez speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.