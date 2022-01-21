Overview

Dr. Marlyn Fernandez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Glen Ridge, NJ. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypercalcemia and Thyroiditis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.