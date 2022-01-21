See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Glen Ridge, NJ
Dr. Marlyn Fernandez, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Marlyn Fernandez, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.2 (40)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marlyn Fernandez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Glen Ridge, NJ. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypercalcemia and Thyroiditis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Geny George, MD
Dr. Geny George, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Hugh Melnick, MD
Dr. Hugh Melnick, MD
4.7 (186)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    311 Bay Ave Ste 300, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 384-1471
  2. 2
    Forest Healthcare Associates
    275-277 Forest Ave Ste 200, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 986-1881
  3. 3
    Hackensack University Medical Group
    452 Old Hook Rd, Emerson, NJ 07630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypercalcemia
Thyroiditis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypercalcemia
Thyroiditis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Devon Health
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fernandez?

    Jan 21, 2022
    She was amazing, informative, kind and full of great information. Took her time and did not feel rushed at all. Answered all of my questions thoroughly!
    Dana — Jan 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marlyn Fernandez, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marlyn Fernandez, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fernandez to family and friends

    Dr. Fernandez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fernandez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marlyn Fernandez, MD.

    About Dr. Marlyn Fernandez, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124253752
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
    Residency
    Internship
    • Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marlyn Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fernandez has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypercalcemia and Thyroiditis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Marlyn Fernandez, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.