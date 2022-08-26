Dr. Marshall Teitelbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teitelbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marshall Teitelbaum, MD
Overview
Dr. Marshall Teitelbaum, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Dr. Teitelbaum works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nicole Bagge Lmhc Inc.641 University Blvd Ste 206, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 630-8530
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Teitelbaum?
I've been a patient of Dr. T's for several years. His office team has never been better. I was concerned that I couldn't get my medication while I was away and they were of great assistance. Their follow-up skills were terrific and they've been very accommodating.
About Dr. Marshall Teitelbaum, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1336241207
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teitelbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teitelbaum works at
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Teitelbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teitelbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teitelbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teitelbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.