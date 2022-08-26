See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Jupiter, FL
Dr. Marshall Teitelbaum, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.6 (50)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Marshall Teitelbaum, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.

Dr. Teitelbaum works at Nicole Bagge Lmhc Inc. in Jupiter, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nicole Bagge Lmhc Inc.
    641 University Blvd Ste 206, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 630-8530

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Autism
Bipolar Disorder
Conduct Disorder
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Major Depressive Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Separation Anxiety

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 50 ratings
Patient Ratings (50)
5 Star
(45)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
Aug 26, 2022
I've been a patient of Dr. T's for several years. His office team has never been better. I was concerned that I couldn't get my medication while I was away and they were of great assistance. Their follow-up skills were terrific and they've been very accommodating.
— Aug 26, 2022
About Dr. Marshall Teitelbaum, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1336241207
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Miami / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marshall Teitelbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teitelbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Teitelbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Teitelbaum works at Nicole Bagge Lmhc Inc. in Jupiter, FL. View the full address on Dr. Teitelbaum’s profile.

50 patients have reviewed Dr. Teitelbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teitelbaum.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teitelbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teitelbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

