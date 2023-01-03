Dr. Marta Gorczyca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorczyca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marta Gorczyca, MD
Overview of Dr. Marta Gorczyca, MD
Dr. Marta Gorczyca, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Gorczyca works at
Dr. Gorczyca's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gorczyca?
She came in and sat with me on that horrible icy, snowy night just before Christmas when I got stuck after an operation because no one could come to pick me up. She was wonderful and caring, listened to all my medical problems and followed through by calling my doctors the next morning. A truly wonderful person and compassionate doctor.
About Dr. Marta Gorczyca, MD
- Hospital Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1750669073
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gorczyca accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gorczyca using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gorczyca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gorczyca works at
Dr. Gorczyca has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorczyca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorczyca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorczyca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.